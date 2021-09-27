RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of 385.19 and a beta of 1.95. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

