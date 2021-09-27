Ready Capital Co. (RC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on October 29th

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.6%.

RC stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ready Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Ready Capital worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

