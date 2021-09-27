Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 36554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.68.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$835.74 million and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,778,242.74. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,221 over the last three months.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

