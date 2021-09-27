Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry (TSE: BB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$11.50. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – BlackBerry had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – BlackBerry had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.
- 8/18/2021 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BB stock opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.04. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86.
BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.