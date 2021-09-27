Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry (TSE: BB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$11.50. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – BlackBerry had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – BlackBerry had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.

8/18/2021 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.04. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

