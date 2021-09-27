Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce $277.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.96 million to $306.69 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $242.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Regency Centers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

