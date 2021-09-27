Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,463 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after acquiring an additional 190,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

REGN opened at $638.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total value of $6,289,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,556.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,956 shares of company stock valued at $196,338,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

