Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 863 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.43 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

