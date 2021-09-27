Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,052 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $71.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

