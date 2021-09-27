Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

