Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $252,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 141,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $67.66 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

