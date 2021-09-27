Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $154.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

