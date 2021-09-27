Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $174.05 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

