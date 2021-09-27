Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 902 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

PFE opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

