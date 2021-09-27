Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $152.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Reliance Steel for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. It should benefit from higher prices, broad and diversified product base and wide geographic footprint. The company’s core business strategy is to enhance operating results by strategic acquisitions. Reliance Steel is also seeing a strong rebound in non-residential construction, its largest market. Reliance Steel’s investments in new processing capabilities will also improve the service offerings to its customers. The company also remains committed to offer incremental returns to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. However, Reliance Steel is witnessing weakness across automotive and commercial aerospace markets. Supply chain disruptions are also impacting its shipments. High debt level is another concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.63.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $100.46 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 391,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

