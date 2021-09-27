renDOGE Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $577,023.81 and $88,959.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00066344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00103190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00140752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.61 or 1.00048660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.68 or 0.07048592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00776499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

