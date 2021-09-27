Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $281,774.96 and $530.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00125413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

