Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP):

9/24/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

9/23/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

BIP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,958. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,153,000 after buying an additional 236,601 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.