Reviewing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12% LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ContextLogic and LightInTheBox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 2 7 5 0 2.21 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $16.19, indicating a potential upside of 168.98%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and LightInTheBox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.49 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.03 LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.41 $13.32 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats ContextLogic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

