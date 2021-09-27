Reviewing CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CURO Group and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $847.40 million 0.81 $75.73 million $1.52 10.86 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CURO Group and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SoFi Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

CURO Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.58%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given CURO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Summary

CURO Group beats SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

