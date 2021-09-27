Reviewing Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -191.11% -39.49% -31.12% Snowflake -89.38% -15.26% -12.68%

1.8% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Snowflake shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Safe-T Group and Snowflake, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snowflake 1 15 13 0 2.41

Safe-T Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Snowflake has a consensus target price of $298.08, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Snowflake.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and Snowflake’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $4.89 million 7.11 -$7.84 million N/A N/A Snowflake $592.05 million 160.84 -$539.10 million ($3.80) -83.28

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake.

Summary

Snowflake beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

