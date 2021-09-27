Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Lovesac were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

LOVE opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,403 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

