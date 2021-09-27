Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Altabancorp worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 222.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

