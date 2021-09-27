Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Alexander’s worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $263.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.70 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.