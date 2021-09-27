Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $12.46 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.