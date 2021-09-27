Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 188.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of DermTech worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $20,139,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in DermTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after buying an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,504 shares of company stock worth $1,196,130. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

