Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,556 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,357 in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

