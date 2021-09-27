Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,639 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Matrix Service were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 92.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after acquiring an additional 304,841 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Matrix Service by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

