Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 51.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

ALXO stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

