Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,910 ($90.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,778 ($62.42) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,537.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,808.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

