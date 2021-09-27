Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $103.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

