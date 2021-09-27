Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 500 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Appian were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPN. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 68.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Appian by 198.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 3.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $107.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

