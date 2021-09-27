Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of IKONICS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of IKONICS in the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of IKONICS stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. IKONICS Co. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.29 and a beta of 1.05.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

