Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 116.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NYSE:KTB opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

