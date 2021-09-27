Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 376 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

