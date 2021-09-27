Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.