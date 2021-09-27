Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Lincluden Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 8.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $93,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,464. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

