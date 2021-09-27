Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $139.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

RGLD stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.04. 345,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a one year low of $98.87 and a one year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

