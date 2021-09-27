Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,006. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,965.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

