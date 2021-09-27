Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$36.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of RUS traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.80. 34,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,341. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.34 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.90.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,465,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

