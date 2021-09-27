Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $64,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $185,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.69 on Monday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $404.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.