Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Security National Financial worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of Security National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

