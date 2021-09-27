Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,900 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $187,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.