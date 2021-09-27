Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 176,144 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Savara were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 66,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

