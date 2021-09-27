Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 583 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 307.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 34,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

BCML opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $198.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.