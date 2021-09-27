Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,594 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Provident Financial worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.61. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

