Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 443,699 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FF opened at $7.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $320.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.84.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.