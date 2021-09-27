Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

