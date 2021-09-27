Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stake Decreased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,408,749 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for about 0.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.39% of Sabre worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $79,116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 15,264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,415 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $47,180,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,636,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.35. 125,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,590. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

