Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Critical Contrast

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sabre and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20% Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.95 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.61 Bumble $488.94 million 13.11 $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sabre and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.22%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Bumble.

Summary

Bumble beats Sabre on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

