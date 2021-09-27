Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

SFET stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

